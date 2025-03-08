Letter: For benefits to come, removing the Boyne Bridge is necessary

The Boyne Bridge, near Sandy Row in central Belfast, has been demolished - despite protests from local residents - as part of the redevelopment of the streets around the new Grand Central Station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transformation and investment is happening. This is positive for the city, and should always be embraced.

The Belfast Crane Survey recorded just 17 developments across the city centre during 2024 - the lowest level of active developments and new starts in the city centre since the survey was first published in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Weavers Cross has the potential to deliver up to £600 million for the city on completion, whilst also creating a new district in the city that surrounding businesses will benefit from. For benefits to come, removing the Boyne Bridge is necessary.

Letters to editor

Whilst I recognise that the changes are creating new challenges for Sandy Row’s business community, and greater interim supports are needed, there are public realm plans in place to improve integration and direct footfall their way on completion.

We need to adopt common sense approach here – short-term disruption will bring long-term gain. Otherwise we are literally, and figuratively, going to be standing on a bridge to nowhere.