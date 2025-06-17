Letter: For integration to succeed, there needs to be structure and support

It’s important to understand this context: the trouble came from a minority, not the peaceful protesters, writes Louis Shawcross

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you watch the live footage from Harryville last Monday night (June 9), you’ll see a large crowd - around a couple of thousand local residents - peacefully marching in protest.

The demonstration was sparked by recent reports of sexual assaults in the area, including at least one alleged serious incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vast majority of those attending remained peaceful throughout the evening, as clearly shown in the live recordings. However, a small group of hooded youths exploited the situation and began rioting.

Letters to editor

Some of them had distinct Belfast accents, indicating they had likely travelled to Harryville with the intent of causing disruption.

It’s important to understand this context: the trouble came from a minority, not the peaceful protesters.

Locals have connected the recent alleged assaults to a rise in undocumented immigration in the area over the past few years. In particular, concerns have been raised about large numbers of undocumented individuals - mainly young men - being placed in small, often vulnerable communities like Harryville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These individuals typically arrive without jobs or a clear means of supporting themselves, and, according to many locals, integration into the community has been minimal.

People in these communities were not consulted about these demographic changes. They did not vote for this rapid shift, and many feel it’s happening too fast to be sustainable.

Integration should be an organic process, with newcomers having employment opportunities and a clear path to becoming part of the community.

To be clear, this is not opposition to demographic change itself. Many positive examples exist of people arriving, settling, working, and becoming part of their new communities. But for integration to succeed, there needs to be structure and support - and the pace of change must be manageable.

Unfortunately, much of this context is often missing from mainstream media coverage.