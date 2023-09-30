The world has become more integrated in its communication and trading. Over many years I sat under evangelical preachers who prophesied a one-world government in the not-so-distant future. The current reality of masses of people moving to settle in other lands is more common than ever and signals a desire to accept others more often.

I am not saying it is rosy in such a dimension but neither has segregation been good either. It is how it is managed that counts in the long term. Segregation can be used to allow increased power bases in the hands of those at the top of the pack. Nevertheless, the matter is very complex and needs more study and understanding on how to prevent the abuse of power.