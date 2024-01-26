Letter: Forthcoming general election poses a huge test for political unionism

Letters to editor

Last week's announcement that the DUP party officers met to discuss a potential return to Stormont prompted reaction from various segments, not least from those who remain resolutely opposed to such a move. But are we missing the bigger picture here?

Elections are important but the forthcoming general election poses a huge test for political unionism.

Should three high profile unionist parties compete for votes in constituencies where the incumbent unionist representative faces stiff competition from non-unionist opponents then this will result in a grave outcome for unionism.

One thinks in particular of Lagan Valley, East Belfast, North Down and North Belfast.

The last thing the DUP needs is another scenario where high profile candidates are defeated because of a split unionist vote as was the case in 2005 which cost them seats in Fermanagh/South Tyrone and South Belfast, not to mention in East Belfast in 2010.

The latter outcome was significant and not lost on the public as it gave profile to the supposedly non-aligned Alliance party.

It follows, therefore, the past few days may be little more than a PR exercise designed to encourage the idea that the DUP are giving serious consideration to returning to Stormont.

We cannot rule out the possibility of a quid pro quo emerging behind the scenes - that the DUP will continue its boycott on the understanding they will not face unnecessary competition in key seats at the next election where the first past the post method is uncompromising.

Perhaps I am reading too much into this however if the TUV, the DUP and the UUP are in direct competition for votes it will only leave an outcome which will not be lost on governments in Washington, London and Dublin, one which shows nationalism as the largest political demographic, the Alliance Party winning seats in unionist strongholds and the wretched Windsor Framework still in place.