Letter: Francie Molloy's message for Irish republicans seems to contrast the party’s efforts to 'reach out' to unionism
A letter from Adrian Lonergan:
By Letters
Published 8th May 2023, 07:07 BST- 1 min read
The day before the self-styled ‘First Minister for all’ attended the coronation, her colleague Francie Molloy MP retweets a republican slogan with the tagline #BritsOut. Mr Molloy declared this to be ‘the message for Irish Republicans’.
This seems to contrast the party’s efforts to “reach out” to unionism. All is not well within Connolly House it would appear.
Adrian Lonergan, Belfast BT7