News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
17 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
18 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
20 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Letter: Francie Molloy's message for Irish republicans seems to contrast the party’s efforts to 'reach out' to unionism

A letter from Adrian Lonergan:

By Letters
Published 8th May 2023, 07:07 BST- 1 min read
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

The day before the self-styled ‘First Minister for all’ attended the coronation, her colleague Francie Molloy MP retweets a republican slogan with the tagline #BritsOut. Mr Molloy declared this to be ‘the message for Irish Republicans’.

This seems to contrast the party’s efforts to “reach out” to unionism. All is not well within Connolly House it would appear.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adrian Lonergan, Belfast BT7

Related topics:First Minister