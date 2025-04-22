Letter: Free Presbyterians accepted the abomination of sharing power with Sinn Fein/IRA, which has helped a minister to hold an Irish language event

A letter from Richard Ferguson:

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

That Rev Thompson felt able to do so is doubtless in large measure due to the apathy and indifference shown by the church when the former moderator, Ian Paisley , supported by office bearers such as William McCrea, Mervyn Storey and Maurice Morrow entered into an unholy power sharing alliance with Martin McGuinness in 2007. To this day the Free Presbyterian church has never officially and publicly condemned, nor censured those office bearers complicit in, that gross betrayal of Biblical Protestantism.

Sharing power with IRA/SF is not simply politically wrong, it is morally abominable and completely contrary to the teaching of the Bible. Events such as that organised by Rev Thompson are the direct result of an abject failure on the part of the denomination to deal with the political compromisers in its ranks. Most of the six men who signed the letter were Free Presbyterian ministers before 2007 and I would respectfully put it to these men that their public silence on the iniquity of power sharing with republicans played no insignificant part in the decision of Antrim FPC to hold this Irish language event.