Letters to editor

The scale might be different but the principle is the same.

India now boasts of being the fourth nation to make a successful moon landing whilst 10% (some 150 million) of its population is said by the World Bank to be struggling with “extreme poverty” (2019 figure).

If the secretary of state is to have his way, Northern Ireland will soon have a top notch sports stadium, Casement Park, costing £150m-plus whilst the sick and elderly try to find the end of the queue for healthcare.

