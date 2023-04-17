News you can trust since 1737
Letter: Funding is given to the GAA despite its clear anti unionist political ethos

A letter from Lyle Cubitt:

By Letters
Published 18th Apr 2023, 00:20 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 00:29 BST
Public funds will be used for to build a new stadium for GAA at Casement in West Belfast. But unlike soccer, cricket, rugby etc the GAA in its own guide gives sufficient evidence to indicate it is politically based and motivatedPublic funds will be used for to build a new stadium for GAA at Casement in West Belfast. But unlike soccer, cricket, rugby etc the GAA in its own guide gives sufficient evidence to indicate it is politically based and motivated
Public funds will be used for to build a new stadium for GAA at Casement in West Belfast. But unlike soccer, cricket, rugby etc the GAA in its own guide gives sufficient evidence to indicate it is politically based and motivated

Below is a letter I forwarded in April 2012 re the GAA. It still applies, so how can public funds be used for such a purpose as building a new stadium for GAA in West Belfast?

The GAA Official Guide Published July 2010, Page 4: ... The GAA is a means of consolidating our Irish identity … The games are more than games – they have a national significance … [they are] the expression of a people’s preference for native ways as opposed to imported ones … Since she has not control over all her national territory Ireland`s claim to nationhood is impaired ... The native games are a part of the Nation’s desire to live her own life, to govern her own affairs

Page 5/6: ... The Association has as its basic aim the strengthening of the National Identity in a 32 County Ireland through Gaelic Games ... The National Flag should be flown at games in accordance with protocol...

Letters to editor
Letters to editor
Unlike soccer, cricket, rugby etc the GAA in its own guide gives sufficient evidence to indicate it is politically based and motivated. The question which should be asked is not why do unionist people not attend GAA events (rather like blaming Jews for not attending Nazi rallies) but rather GAA personnel be asked how do they expect unionist people to attend such an organisation which is the antitheses of unionist existence.

Why should unionist people give credence to such organisations by their presence at the games; why should unionist children be expected to participate in such sports which are the antithesis of unionism; is it right for public funds to be given to a sporting organisation which has such a clear political anti unionist ethos?

Lyle Cubitt, Ballymena

