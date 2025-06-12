A man cycles past a burned-out and overturned car following a second night of violence in Ballymena. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A letter from John Mulholland:

How galling it is that the so-called first minister, who believes that here was no alternative to the IRA campaign of murder and mayhem, which includes ethnic cleansing in the border regions of Protestant people, should condemn on the other hand the violence in Ballymena as racist and even sectarian.

She even attends commemorative rallies to some of the most heinous terrorists. I do not think that anything that she says or Sinn Fein/IRA, will have any effect in bringing peace to the situation.

No wonder the people of the Republic are beginning to see through them as a left wing Marxist group of hypocrites.

I also believe that instead of middle class unionist politicians just condemning fellow unionists, they need to be seen on the ground bringing an end to what has aggravated the situation, including fears after the alleged sexual assault of girls living in their area.

Apparently certain MPs were told about the situation some time ago of the tensions in the area.

I would also like to know what areas are inflicted with the most groups of legal and illegal migrants.

I could be mistaken but could this be working class unionist areas in Northern Ireland?

I have already written as to the vast change that illegal and legal immigration has brought to the entire UK.

While I accept that the recent alleged sexual assaults are being investigated and will be decided by the criminal justice system, I think it is fair to make a wider point, namely that fears are highlighted around the UK by a perception that the vast majority of illegals are undocumented young men from countries where the treatment of women and girls are alien to our culture.

Any society that does not protect its women, girls, and children is not worth being part of. We have seen how white British foreign girls were treated by gangs on the mainland, we cannot afford for this to happen in Northern Ireland.

Violence may not be the answer to stopping the invasion of our country by those alien to our way of life but when the authorities continue to ignore genuine concerns they run the risk of violence filling the void.