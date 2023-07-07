Letters to editor

The recent letter from Tom Smith (​North Down unionists need a unity candidate, June 28) illustrates the dearth of political thinking within unionism and paves the way to the end of the Union.

I'm sure if Tom had a candidate he wished to promote he would have mentioned them, but his simple message is that unionism has nothing to offer other than calling for people to unite around individuals who cannot subsequently take a political position on anything other than the Union. That message, that unionism has nothing to offer, is a message presented by those in opposition to the Union - to hear that it forms the central ethos of unionism going forward is galling. It sits alongside the idea that only the Union matters and everything else is a side issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The naivety of this political thinking is what will end the Union - when you have nothing to offer in terms of the issues which impact on people's lives, such as health, education, environment and the economy, then for those who are open to persuasion about the constitutional position based on what offers the best quality of life for their family, you have abandoned them.

Standing avatars shouting "for the Union" will not secure the Union, but standing champions for our people who are committed to ensuring the Union delivers a better quality of life for future generations will.