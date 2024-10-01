Letter: Gavin Robinson's speech reminds me of the case of Aneurin Bevan

Aneurin Bevan famously addressed the Labour Party conference in 1957 and spoke against a motion proposing unilateral nuclear disarmament

Gavin Robinson has given to the British government what amounts to a cast-iron guarantee that he will not collapse the Northern Ireland Executive again, no matter what the circumstances.

It reminds me of the case of Aneurin Bevan, the Labour foreign secretary.

He had been tempted to support the idea of unilateral nuclear disarmament, but as a former trade union official he eventually realised this would leave him with no bargaining power in negotiations.

He then famously addressed the Labour Party conference in 1957 and spoke against a motion proposing unilateral nuclear disarmament, saying "you will send a British foreign secretary, whoever he may be, naked into the conference chamber".

Presumably Mr Robinson's approach will leave both the emperor and himself without any clothes.