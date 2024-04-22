Letter: Genocides and attempted genocides are fuelled by hatred and lack of education

Letters to editor

Last week I returned from that beautiful city of London.

I visited the Wiener Holocaust library and the experience has a profound effect on you. The present exhibition is on the attempted genocide of the Armenian people over a hundred years ago and also the Yzadi people 10 years ago. Presently we have a attempt to displace the Palestinian people from their homeland. We see what is going on in South Sudan. We cannot forget the genocide of the Jewish people by the Nazis. I could go on and on.

All of this is caused by hate and fuelled by the lack of basic education of our fellow human beings along with the major lack of international solidarity amongst all of us.

It is time that this esteemed newspaper, other public media bodies, political and school institutions devoted time and money to start a programme of educating everyone of the other ie the person in front of you. Treat the person in front of you as you would like to treated.

We need to turn around all of this murder and maybe and create something positive.