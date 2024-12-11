Letter: George Orwell sums up hypocrisy of nationalists on legacy issue

A letter from Gerry Cullen:
The Troubles began in the late 1960s and is usually deemed to have ended in 1998, with more than 3,500 people killed in the conflict
Published 11th Dec 2024, 00:00 BST

The hypocrisy and shallowness of Irish nationalist attempts to lay the blame solely on the British government for our collective failures to deal with the legacy of sectarian murder campaigns, euphemistically called ‘The Troubles’, can best be summed up by a quote from George Orwell.

‘The nationalist not only does not disapprove of atrocities committed by his own side, but he has a remarkable capacity for not even hearing about them’.

Gerry Cullen, Cross Community Labour Alternative, Dungannon

