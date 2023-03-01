Letters to editor

We note with interest the remarks made by the prime minister concerning the glorifying of violence.

In his essay for the News Letter (‘PM: It was our duty to protect NI,’ Tuesday February 28) the prime minister wrote:

"There can be no return to the days of violence here. Leadership is essential to grip the cultural and political challenge which still allows space for those who would coerce our communities.

“We cannot allow a political culture to emerge where people think it is harmless fun to glorify the violence of the past. And we must tackle head on the new fashion for running down a hard-won peace made a quarter of a century ago, on the backs of many brave men and women.”

What we need to see is tangible actions which back up those well meaning words.

Will the prime minister commit to bringing forward a UK wide definition of victim/survivor of terrorism (which incorporates the Northern Ireland Troubles) and which renders the current immoral definition obsolete – a definition which has the impact of equating perpetrators with their innocent victims/survivors?

And will the prime minister and his government insist upon the need for a review of existing terrorism glorification legislation ensuring that penalties follow for those who wilfully engage in romanticising past violence?

It needs accepted and understood that the failure to address this issue creates the breeding ground for others to operate and who would still seek to use violence as a means of pursuing their political objectives.

We call for direct engagement with the prime minister, if he is genuinely concerned about this issue (and he should be) then let's see his direct involvement and leadership with these matters.