Letter: Good to see you support cancelled voices like Kevin Myers - they need to be heard

Kevin Myers is an English-born Irish journalist and writer. He is known for his controversial views on a number of topics.

You have published another important article by Ruth Dudley Edwards about a cracking piece on the Middle East by the cancelled Kevin Myers.

Ruth’s piece ('Dissenters challenging establishment consensus deserve to be heard', February 13) followed the important article on John Bruton ('The Taoiseach who understood Ulster', February 10) by Eoghan Harris, also now cancelled in the Irish Republic.

Many of us owe our understanding of Ireland in two world wars to the campaigning journalism of Kevin Myers. In a free society these voices would not merely deserve to be heard. They would be heard.

Letters to editor

If it were not for the Belfast News Letter they would not be heard (I too owe a debt to your newspaper for the same reason).

I also write in warm support of Michael Clarke's praise of John Bruton ('https://www.newsletter.co.uk/news/opinion/letters/letter-john-brutons-death-reminds-us-of-the-decline-in-standard-of-politics-over-past-30-years-4520405', February 16).

He writes about how the collapse of Garret FitzGerald’s first government in 1982 was down to Bruton’s decision as finance minister to put VAT on children’s shoes in the budget.

As it happens, my mother could not afford to buy shoes for me when I was at Monmouth School and had to pay for them from Mr Hawkins (a clever and kind business man from Broadwell) on hire purchase week by week. But I readily forgive John Bruton for his political error of judgment as finance minister in 1982.

I was in my favourite place in Lansdowne Road for the Leinster Schools' Quarter Final between Clongowes and Blackrock (Brian O'Driscoll & Co) in February 1997 when the announcer told us that the Taoiseach was in the stadium. How Clongowes needed to hear that inspirational message.

And who does not support the team playing against Blackrock College?

For the same reason I congratulate Sullivan Upper on the 10-5 victory over Methody. What Ulster school doesn't want to beat them?

And a politician remembered for his or her decency and honesty. What finer tribute could there be by friend or foe alike.