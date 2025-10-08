Letter: Gordon Lyons should consider regional hubs to help give people confidence about returning to work

Letters to editor

A letter from Bernard Mulholland:

While the Minister for Communities, Gordon Lyons, may herald input from 100-plus partners from the disability and employment spheres (‘Initiatives to get more people into work to be unveiled by Communities Minister Gordon Lyons,’ October 7) it is often commonplace for vested interests to merely promote what best suits them instead of those targeted.

For example, and writing from recent experience, there is currently a high demand for remote working from employers in Great Britain as contract workers, both full-time and part-time.

Customer service advisers in the insurance industry, and credit controllers for utilities are key employers, and they were typically paying £35-40,000 per annum full-time.

Moreover they also provide a laptop pre-loaded with relevant software.

These types of roles are arguably ideal for those in Northern Ireland who do not live in the Greater Belfast area which is home to employers more likely to accommodate both those that are disabled and also single parents who may also struggle to find suitable employment.

And so it can be argued that the minister and his department could make contact with those agencies offering this type of remote working to make these jobs available in Northern Ireland.

They might also consider providing specialised hubs in regional towns and villages in vacant shops where those who lack the confidence to apply can receive the help they need to make the first steps, and perhaps with an attached creche.

One last observation; it can be argued that those who are on benefits who succeed in securing work should obviously declare their employment, but still remain on that platform so that should this employment cease they can seamlessly move back onto benefits instead of having to re-apply from scratch.

