Letter: Government brought in immigrants to do work the host nation population was too proud to do

Home Secretary Suella Braverman, MP made a stirring speech to the National Conservatism Conference, an audience mainly of traditional Tories, and the leftie gatecrashers were swiftly removed from the meeting for heckling. Her comments would have resonance with the 'British Jobs for British Workers' culture. Yet the lady's utterances will have an historical problem going back to the 1950s.

Back then the government started bringing in immigrants to do jobs in UK cities which citizens of the host nation were too proud to do, an example being dishwashing jobs in cafes. Returning to the present Ms Braverman stated her belief that Britain could train up enough people from its shores to do a variety of menial jobs including fruit pickers, hardly glamorous.

Persuading a lot of the indigenous public to embrace such a workforce would have the same difficulties emanating seventy years ago through pride. In bringing the Home Secretary's vision to fruition, there is an inherent enemy within called 'The British Stiff Upper Lip', and one cannot legislate against priggishness. Good speech Suella, but there is a human nature barrier to be overcome at source, before Parliament can implement your policies.