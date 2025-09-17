Letter: GP queries if evidence exists to support the controversial use puberty blockers in children
'Paul Givan: I have ordered the immediate removal of trans guidance for schools in Northern Ireland' (News Letter, September 8) made a dramatic front page headline last Monday.
Readers seeking an overview of transgenderism in children might wish to look up this online article by Dr Antony Latham published 27 June 2022: 'Puberty Blockers for Children: Can They Consent?'
Dr Latham is a retired NHS GP, who was educated at Portora School in Enniskillen and at Trinity College Dublin. He served in Africa for a number of years as a Church of Ireland medical missionary, before returning to work in the UK NHS.
The short conclusion of his article could potentially be very helpful for teachers, clergy or health workers confused by Puberty Blocker use in younger people. Dr Latham appears to query if any significant evidence base exists to support the controversial use Puberty Blockers in children.
Dr James Hardy, Belfast BT5