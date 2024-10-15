Letter: Handing sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius undermines UK national security
A letter from Stevan Patterson:
The shameful decision by the Labour government after little over three months in power to hand sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius without doubt severely undermines UK national security.
However the opposition, the Conservative Party, has no right to criticise - after all they did the same with Northern Ireland by handing sovereignty here over to the EU.
Stevan Patterson, Castlederg