Letter: Has Britain lost its way - politically and morally? We used to pride ourselves on living in a society defined by free speech

Protesters in London earlier this month carry placards and banners, calling for the ban on supporting Palestine Action to be lifted

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two Saturdays ago, the Metropolitan Police arrested over 500 people in central London for opposing what they view as Israel’s genocidal actions against the Palestinian people.

Many were carrying placards stating, “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.” Among those detained was a disabled, blind man in a wheelchair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These arrests were carried out under the UK’s Terrorism Act 2000.

Letters to editor

Has Britain lost its way - both politically and morally? In many ways, yes. These are the kinds of authoritarian tactics we once condemned in other nations.

Once upon a time, we prided ourselves on living in a society defined by free speech, civil liberties, and open protest - even if that ideal was never perfectly realized.

Yes, history reminds us of events like the 1972 Bloody Sunday massacre in Derry, where 14 civilians were killed during a peaceful demonstration. But today, we seem to have crossed into even darker territory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We now live in a country more heavily surveilled and restricted than what was once exposed in the former East Germany or Soviet Union - nations we used to hold up as cautionary tales of tyranny. Yet here we are.

Corruption, oppression and brutality are not unique to any one system - they can flourish anywhere when a disengaged, distracted population allows elites, driven less by compassion than by control and darker ideologies, to dominate public life.

This is not just about policy or protest; it’s about the very soul of a society.