Letter: Heather Humphreys’ family background is not news in Ireland - bringing it up was an attempt to stir up friction

If Heather Humphreys wins the election, she will be the third from a non-Catholic background to be Irish president

I write in reply to an article penned in your paper by Ruth Dudley Edwards (Irish establishment has conspired to avoid honest debate in president vote, September 25).

There is much condemnation by the author on Ireland in general, from Eurovision to its stance on Gaza - nothing new in that from this particular source. There are issues I'd like to address.

She writes: "...unquestioningly popular opinions like the increasingly anti-Israeli lamentations about Gaza."

Letters to editor

Supporting the plight of the people of Gaza and condemning an ongoing genocide is not anti-Israel, but simple humanity. Thankfully, now more countries are actually realising this and are getting on board with Ireland's way of thinking, including her UK

Secondly, she writes: "About the only interesting development is that good old Irish sectarianism raised its head from the sewer in trying to make an issue of Mrs Humphreys’ husband possibly having been in the Orange Order 50 years ago."

Perhaps the author should have done her research. Heather Humphreys and her family background has been widely known in Ireland for decades. And in that time, with her past known, she has been elected to local councils, the Dáil and held ministerial position without anyone bringing up her past.

The report by the Daily Mail, not always neutral on Ireland, was an attempt to stir and create friction. It didn't work. But decades of acceptance by Ireland and its people will not be destroyed by someone intending to create a hostile atmosphere.

Whoever becomes president will be the choice of the Irish people. If Heather does win, she will be the third from a non-Catholic background to be president. I wish them all well.