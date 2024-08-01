Letter: High praise for Lord Caine on his support for UK unity to always be part of our heritage
Lord Caine must be congratulated on his support for UK unity to always be part of our heritage, and attempts to be neutral always rejected.
The News Letter has always been consistent in letting those who, like Lord Caine, hold to their UK identity be aware when political meddlers seek to undermine our UK position.
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald likes to provoke the unionist people by drawing on her praise for the likes of President Biden she paints as a true Irish American who she thinks helped to change things in support of her republican ideology.
She misses the fact that her praise for back-door politics is no recommendation for her leadership.
David Barbour, Coleraine