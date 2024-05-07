Letter: Holding the Belfast marathon on a Sunday excluded Christians who would otherwise have enjoyed it
Once again this year Belfast City Council has shown its disrespect for worshipping people (Reports, Monday May 6).
I feel sure that many Christians, who previously would have happily supported the marathon, either by watching or participating again feel excluded because the organisers insist that the event must be held on a Sunday.
This is to say nothing of the many churches disrupted on the day or worshippers unable to reach their place of worship in Belfast.
The Fourth Commandment says:
'Remember the Sabbath Day to keep it Holy' (Exodus 20:8)
Yet it is one which is regularly forgotten.
A little goodwill from the council to Christians would surely not go amiss.
Philip Campbell (Rev), Secretary, Caleb Foundation