Letter: Hoping for the superb Barry Douglas and Camerata again this year at Monkstown Festival

A letter from Dr Gerald Morgan:
By Letters
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
The News Letter editor wrote on Saturday about how the pianist Barry Douglas met a Russian-Estonian woman at the end of the Camerata festival in Co Down. She had seen him win the Tchaicovsky gold medal in Moscow in 1986.

Are Barry Douglas and Camerata appearing at the Monkstown Festival again this year? They were superb last September as you might expect.

Dr Gerald Morgan, Dublin

