Letter: Hospice funding U-turn raises questions over thoroughness of executive’s budget planning

Letters to editor

There can be no greater cause than the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice when it comes to dividing up the fiscal cake.

The U-turn decision by the Department of Health to reinstate an amount of £85,000 for the hospice will be welcomed by all.

It does, however, raise questions as to the thoroughness of the executive’s budget planning.

If a Department can move significant sums around the system overnight then that flexibility should have been flagged before affected parties were caused considerable stress and concern.

Welcome as it is, the rapid rethink does nothing to build confidence in our devolved administration.