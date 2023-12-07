Letter: Hostage release by Hamas is welcome but Israeli soldiers will pay with their lives
A letter from Howard Hutchins:
Yes, it is truly a wonderful thing when each, and every, Israeli hostage is released by the unbelievably barbaric, Iranian-backed Hamas Islamic terrorists.
However, each single Israeli hostage released by Hamas will almost certainly cost the lives of some 20 to 200 Israeli soldiers (some of them Arabic IDF volunteers) because the truce will have allowed the heinous Hamas to regroup, rearm and be reinforced.
Howard Hutchins, Melbourne