Letter: How can anyone in their right mind support lethal attacks by Hamas?

A pro-Palestinian event was held in Belfast city centre at the weekend. The demonstration took place just hours after the Palestinian terror group Hamas launched an unprecedented assault into Israel, killing hundreds of people

​Over the weekend the eyes of the world have once again turned to Israel as Hamas terrorists launched their attack on the Israeli people.

The world has responded by sending messages of support, with Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer singing off the same hymn sheet and even Joe Biden too, among many others.

Here, unsurprisingly Sinn Fein appear to be supporting the terrorists in Hamas.

You have various representatives from the party appearing over the weekend on Twitter to make that clear.

We have republicans attaching Palestinian flags to Divis Mountain, we have MLAs from other nationalist parties openly gloating about what’s going on.

The methods used in Israel with the abducting and graphic means of attack immediately remind me of the footage of the brutal attack and subsequent murder of two soldiers at Casement Park in 1988.

The IRA and Hamas certainly seem to be two sides of the same coin and I make no apology for that statement.

How can anyone in their right mind support what’s going on?

My thoughts and, more importantly, my prayers are with the people of Israel and indeed the small local Hebrew community here in Ulster.