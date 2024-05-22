Letter: ​How can we reconcile the differing traditional and secular strands of unionism?

MSP Kate Forbes has spoken openly about her Christian faith. Perhaps it would be encouraging to see more politicians like Kate Forbes on this side of the Irish Sea, writes Thomas Keith

During this Mental Health Awareness Month, I am grateful for a friend with whom I engage in regular, constructive political discussions.

We share an interest in the readings of the Ulster Bulwark (Evangelical Protestant Society) and News Letter, which made the recent contributions by Wallace Thompson on BBC NI's The View and Ben Lowry's critique particularly stimulating ('Too much weight being given to Thompson's view on end of UK', May 11).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's a summary of what I believe the question is (though my friend may disagree): How can we reconcile the differing strands of unionism? One struggles with the (impossible) task of finding an earthly home for traditional Protestant-faith-based unionism, which seeks as its chief end to glorify God in life and death.

Letter to the editor

The other strives to advance a secular, progressive unionism, valuing earthly quality of life now and a hopeful future for our children, who may, in God's time, also join Christ's kingdom.

One might have (faint) hope that the Orange Order could provide a solution - it would be interesting to hear Wallace and Ben's thoughts on this matter!

Additionally, perhaps it would be encouraging to see more politicians like Kate Forbes on this side of the Irish Sea, as she appears to openly practice her Protestant faith within a secular framework.

Most importantly, healthy debate among friends must retain perspective about each other's (spiritual) wellbeing - let's keep the main thing the main thing.