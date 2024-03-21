Letter: How do GAA clubs continue to attract public funding from central government?

Letters to editor

Once again we see the GAA involved in another commemoration for a republican terrorist, this time in Castlewellan, with their grounds advertised as hosting the 50th anniversary of the death of an IRA member.

The club in question, St Malachy's GAC, claims to not know about the event, so the question is, now they are aware of it, will they allow it to proceed?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is not the first time that the GAA has been involved with events linked to republican terrorism.

The added fact that clubs, stadiums and trophies are named after dead terrorists, responsible for heinous human rights atrocities, surely begs the question as to how on earth they continue to attract public funding from central government for their organisation.

The attempts at trying to justify the futile and cowardly murderous and barbaric campaign of republicans are incessant and this is but another example of distorting the hideous truth about their role in mass murder.

The fact that the local MP operates from an office in a building named after two IRA terrorists says it all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding what I believe to be a sectarian organisation, one which accommodates those who promote terrorism, even if it emphasises itself as a sporting body, has no place in any shared society.