The NHS estate could be significantly reduced to reflect its smaller size, which can reduce annual running costs, and sale or lease of land and buildings can bring in further revenue

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Could a deft piece of financial engineering revolutionise health care provision in Northern Ireland (NI)?

1. Legislate for private companies, and public sector organisations, that pay corporation tax to provide private health insurance for all employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These companies will incur a cost in doing so, and to help offset this cost the NI Executive can introduce a reduced rate of corporation tax to, say, 12.5%.

Letter to the editor

2. There’s a cost to the NI budget from reducing corporation tax to levels found in the Republic of Ireland, and which are estimated at £300 million per annum.

How to offset costs: firstly, hundreds of thousands of individuals will be switched from the NHS to private healthcare. The budget allocated to the health department can be slashed.

Secondly, the NHS estate can be significantly reduced to reflect its smaller size, which can reduce annual running costs, and sale or lease of land and buildings can bring in further revenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. There is considerable animosity to the private healthcare sector among some political groups. However, this proposal doesn't remove the NHS and instead it proposes a NHS-plus-plus-plus that prioritises the private sector workforce.

Why? Private companies benefit exponentially from having a healthy workforce, and so does the Treasury as this workforce then pays taxes instead of relying upon welfare payments.

Lastly, in short, a deft piece of financial engineering can make a huge difference to the way that we treat key workers and improve efficiency.