Spirituality was 'a toss of the dice' for the soldiers at Golgotha on the first Good Friday.

Did the SNP's Humza Yousaf promote similar sentiments by publicising an Islamic call to prayer at the Scottish government's Bute House on the eve of Good Friday in 2024? This was a season when we celebrate the divinity and resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ: the unique God-Man, Messiah and saviour.