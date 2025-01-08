The Kingsmill massacre of 1976 remains one of the darkest chapters of Northern Ireland’s troubled past. Ten innocent Protestant workmen were brutally murdered by the IRA in an act of unprovoked sectarian hatred

I write to you with a heavy heart, compelled by the ongoing injustice surrounding the Kingsmill massacre and the blatant hypocrisy displayed by Sinn Féin, particularly its leader, Michelle O’Neill.

Despite countless calls for justice and truth, the victims’ families have been met with silence, evasion, and, most insultingly, a refusal by Sinn Féin to acknowledge the full weight of this atrocity.

Letter to the editor

Michelle O’Neill has repeatedly spoken of “reconciliation” and “respect for all communities.” Yet her words ring hollow when Sinn Féin continues to glorify the very individuals and organisations responsible for such heinous crimes.

How can a party claim to advocate for unity while simultaneously celebrating those who tore this land apart? This double standard is not only offensive but also a betrayal of the pain endured by countless families.

It is galling to witness the selective condemnation of violence by Sinn Féin. They demand accountability for state actions during the Troubles while steadfastly refusing to hold their own movement to the same standard.

The Kingsmills families, like so many others, deserve answers and an apology – not just from the perpetrators but from those who continue to justify and whitewash their actions.

True reconciliation cannot occur without honesty. Sinn Féin and Michelle O’Neill must confront the reality of the past, cease their glorification of terrorism and address the hurt caused to victims on all sides. Only then can we begin to heal the deep wounds that still divide our society.

The hypocrisy must end. It is time for Sinn Féin to match their words with actions and for justice to finally prevail for the victims of Kingsmill.