Letter: Hypocrisy to top all hypocrisies when it comes to the Ukraine war

A letter from Louis Shawcross:
By Letters
Published 12th Jul 2023, 21:47 BST- 1 min read
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

A headline from the Manchester Guardian in 2015 reads, ‘Welcome to Ukraine, the most corrupt nation in Europe’ (Oliver Bullough, 6th February).

The article opens by saying, "While the conflict with Russia heats up in the east..." This was written seven years before Russia supposedly made its ‘unprovoked’ intervention.

After the 2014 coup in Ukraine, BBC's Newsnight ran several reports with the headings, ‘Neo-Nazi threat in new Ukraine’, from March 2014, ‘The far-right group threatening to overthrow Ukraine's government’, from July 2015, and ‘Ukraine: On patrol with the far-right National Militia’, from April 2018. Nothing to see here!

Then we have the US government sending cluster bombs to the Ukraine. It's only a war crime if the other side uses them. To top all hypocrisies of hypocrisies, we have the elite-sponsored, Greta Thunberg, meeting with Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, for what? "It's just a meeting of two psy-ops" as Max Blumenthal states (Grayzone, 10th July, 2023).

Where's the urgency to end the conflict in Ukraine? Ask those benefitting from the arms sales, with the US military budget at its highest level, adjusted to inflation, since World War II.

Louis Shawcross, Hillsborough, Co. Down

