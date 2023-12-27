Letter: I am astonished that a leading UK university such as Queen's University Belfast has followed unwise authoritarian Irish example on trans
With regard to the story by Adam Kula: 'Queen’s University orders every single person on campus to comply with transgender names and pronouns or face punishment', December 26.
As I write Enoch Burke (Castlebar, Co. Mayo), a Christian Evangelical, is in Mountjoy Prison, Dublin, for refusing to address one of his pupils in Wilson's Hospital School, Co. Westmeath, as 'they' or 'them', a grammatical abomination for a teacher of German and History.
He is a victim of the unwise legislation in Dail Eireann. on transgenderism led by the Irish Labour Party.
I am astonished that a leading university in the United Kingdom such as Queen's University Belfast has followed this unwise authoritarian example.
Perhaps there are other United Kingdom universities that have done so. If so we need to know them before this anti-democratic censorious rot sets in.
Perhaps we shall have to add Oxford and Cambridge to the list. Or indeed the University of Ulster. I profoundly hope not.
And perhaps we shall have to close some universities if more Enoch Burkes are not to be imprisoned for their Christian beliefs.
The stable in Bethlehem has moved to Mountjoy Prison Dublin 2. But this is a low point indeed for a British university.
Dr Gerald Morgan, Fellow Trinity College Dublin, Dublin 4