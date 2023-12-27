Queen's University in Belfast has decided that everyone on campus must comply with transgender names and pronouns. ​We need to know which other universities have done the same, before this rot sets in

With regard to the story by Adam Kula: 'Queen’s University orders every single person on campus to comply with transgender names and pronouns or face punishment', December 26.

As I write Enoch Burke (Castlebar, Co. Mayo), a Christian Evangelical, is in Mountjoy Prison, Dublin, for refusing to address one of his pupils in Wilson's Hospital School, Co. Westmeath, as 'they' or 'them', a grammatical abomination for a teacher of German and History.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is a victim of the unwise legislation in Dail Eireann. on transgenderism led by the Irish Labour Party.

Letters to editor

I am astonished that a leading university in the United Kingdom such as Queen's University Belfast has followed this unwise authoritarian example.

Perhaps there are other United Kingdom universities that have done so. If so we need to know them before this anti-democratic censorious rot sets in.

Perhaps we shall have to add Oxford and Cambridge to the list. Or indeed the University of Ulster. I profoundly hope not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And perhaps we shall have to close some universities if more Enoch Burkes are not to be imprisoned for their Christian beliefs.

The stable in Bethlehem has moved to Mountjoy Prison Dublin 2. But this is a low point indeed for a British university.