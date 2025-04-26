Letter: I am tired of the uncertainty as to whether political developments apply to Northern Ireland
I am rather tired of the uncertainty that occurs with regard to many of the political and legal developments in Northern Ireland.
The new certainty regards the UK Supreme Court ruling, which provided certainly regarding the status of man and woman, and to apply doubts as to whether it applies to Northern Ireland.
We never cease to have a constant stream of elevated advisors dangling sureties before our eyes, only for some new reason for the brakes to be applied. It is frustrating for those of us happy to do most of the listening.
David Barbour, Coleraine