Letter: ​I couldn’t allow Michelle O’Neill to sully the memories of the brave

I received many words of thanks and support from those around me on Remembrance Day and since - I'm truly grateful for them, writes John Ross

On Remembrance Sunday I stood alone in the grounds of Belfast City Hall, outside the confines of the Cenotaph, I was in the position I was to express my disgust, at the attendance of the republican terrorist eulogiser Michelle O’Neill.

Like so many others who go to the Cenotaph, I go there annually to both remember and show my respect for those who gave their lives for the freedoms we enjoy today.

As a Parachute Regiment veteran, with 23 years service, I was, in common with other veterans, also there to publicly remember personal friends who I served and fought alongside when they themselves were killed in action during the Falklands War, or whilst holding the line against terrorism in Northern Ireland.

Letter to the editor

When old and indeed not so old veterans are stood in silence at Remembrance services, their thoughts are with their dear departed friends, thoughts that are with them every passing day.

When I thought about O’Neill’s vile comment of “no alternative” to the campaign of terror waged by republicans, my anger deepened, I pictured the many innocents including children who were slaughtered, along with those security forces who were murdered in cowardly terrorist attacks.

The republican rewriting of history goes largely unchallenged by mainstream political unionism, which in itself aids and abets their revisionism.

On Remembrance Sunday I could not stand idly by and allow O’Neill’s hypocritical presence to sully the memories of brave men and women of our security forces and the innocents who were slaughtered.

I received many words of thanks and support from those around me on the day and since. I’m truly grateful for them.

In contrast, I received – with one notable exception - glares of disdain from elected unionist representatives who promenaded along the paths of Belfast City Hall, with a terrorist glorifier at their head.

Although I was filled with disgust and anger, I was acutely aware of the occasion.

I know that those I was personally remembering would have approved of my actions. They would have expected nothing less from me, and I could not, nor will I ever, betray their memory.