Letters to editor

Barbara and Sidney Lowry RIP 2022.

Ben Lowry writes about his good fortune at reaching the age of 50 with two parents (‘2022 will always for me be remembered as the year when both mum and dad and died,’ December 31, see link below). Good fortune indeed.

When I was 13 and had just finished my homework my mother collapsed in front of me in the kitchen cutting a loaf of bread with a cerebral haemorrhage.

My young sister Sue, 10. was asleep in the far front room and my father was at work on the evening shift at Lydbrook Cable Works.

We were told she had 24 hours to live. But she survived, in hospital for much of the time. I learnt of her death as I returned from an Oxford tutorial when I was a student in late 1961. I bless my own good fortune that she lasted so long.

It is now for our generation to take up the mantle for peace and reconciliation in the country we both love.

Dr Gerald Morgan, Dublin

Ben Lowry December 31: 2022 will always for me be remembered as the year when both mum and dad and died

