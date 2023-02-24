Letters to editor

The horrific attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell is a stark reminder that republicans maintain the propensity and capability to commit heinous acts of terror.

This fact was in effect acknowledged by Leo Varadkar, when he ‘warned’ of the terrorist reaction, if checkpoints were erected on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The republican narrative of the past, ‘there was no alternative’, is influencing today’s generations, as evidenced by the ‘Oh Ah up the Ra,’ mentality, and the likelihood that the perpetrators of last night’s heinous attack, are of a more recent generation.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of John Caldwell. Like so many before them, they will have to live with the consequences of the cowardly attempted murder, and particularly his young son who was at his side.

Whilst political condemnation is widespread, I find it difficult to praise the condemnation from republicans, because of its hypocrisy. We are fast approaching Easter, when some of those expressing outright condemnation today will from platforms throughout NI and beyond be eulogising the terrorist mass murderers of yesterday and their campaign of murder, destruction, and ethnic cleansing.

These are my personal thoughts.

