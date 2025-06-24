Letter: I have a health condition that is unfamiliar to many people - I live with cavernoma

A letter from W J Craig:
By Letters
Published 25th Jun 2025, 00:00 BST

June marks Cavernoma Awareness Month, a time to shine a light on a condition that remains unfamiliar to many, yet deeply affects the lives of those who live with it – myself included.

I have a large cavernoma located in my cerebellum. A cavernoma is a cluster of abnormal blood vessels in the brain or spinal cord, and while it may sound rare or obscure, its effects are very real and life-changing.

For me, it impacts my balance, coordination, and general well-being on a daily basis. Tasks most people take for granted – walking steadily, concentrating, even staying upright – require constant effort and adaptation. One of the greatest challenges isn’t just the physical symptoms, but the lack of public awareness and understanding.

Many people, including medical professionals, still have limited knowledge of cavernomas. This often leads to delayed diagnoses and uncertainty around treatment options – there is no known cure.

Cavernoma Awareness Month is about making voices like mine heard, advocating for more research, better support and a deeper public understanding.

I hope that by sharing my story, I can encourage more conversation and compassion around this condition. Increased awareness leads to earlier diagnosis, better care, and ultimately, improved lives for those of us who live with cavernoma.

W J Craig, Belfast BT5

