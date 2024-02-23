Letters to editor

I have joined the DUP as a result of its decision to restore devolution at Stormont.

Our place within the United Kingdom has been restored and, as my leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said: “The time for complaining from the sidelines is over… unionists must work together as we sell the benefits of our Union.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rather than be on the outside, I want to be involved. I want to contribute towards making Northern Ireland work.

I want unionism to be positive, confident and inclusive. This is how we will build long-term support for the Union.

A divided unionism only serves republicanism. I appeal to all unionists to remember the unionist cause and not to lose sight of the bigger picture: maintaining our place within the Union.

I was formerly UUP between 2013 and 2023 and was a UUP election candidate in 2019 for Comber DEA. I still maintain many great friendships with members of the UUP and I thank them for these friendships – it means a lot to me. We are all part of the unionist family – we must always remember that no matter what happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am still a moderate, secular, gay unionist. I have not changed. Sometimes however, like life, politics takes us down different paths. It is anyone’s guess if unionism ever has planned realignment, though I believe it is naturally happening.

I look forward to working with everyone in the DUP. Let’s build Northern Ireland – moving forward together, as we implement the DUP’s five-point plan for Northern Ireland.