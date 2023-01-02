Letter: I have many happy memories of the big yellow McBurney lorries that my dad drove

Growing up I wanted to follow in his footsteps and be a driver. The sale of McBurney transport marked the end of an era

I wish to share the following regarding the sale of McBurney Transport which marks the end of an era for not just myself but perhaps hundreds of past employees and their children.

When the news broke yesterday about the sale of McBurney transport it marked the end of an era for me. My father drove for McBurney until just before he passed away.

I remember as a child sitting in the bright yellow cab during holidays or if I was ill wondering where we would go that day.

The worst days were picking up animal feed from the docks when you were trying to eat your sandwiches, the dust would come in every gap when the trailer was being filled, and the smell – I learned pretty quickly not to open my lunch until after he pulled out of the yard. And yet I drive by the same firm on my way out of Belfast and the smell makes me smile.

I met some fantastic guys growing up they always had a sweetie or two to share with me which I loved as I thought my dad never knew, of course, he did, but as a child thinking you were getting one over on your parents was always a bonus.

Some of those drivers recognised me as a teenager when I spent time with friends in Scotland who owned a hotel in Cairnryan where the drivers would stop when coming off the boats, they would still tease me about running around the yard.

When I moved away I would see those yellow trucks on the motorways in Scotland and England, I would often give a little nod as I passed, but the sight of them always made me smile.

It was a little piece of home, and I guess in a way a little piece of my dad.Growing up I wanted to follow in my dad’s footsteps and be a lorry driver, I never quite made it but who knows maybe someday I will.

One thing is for sure I will always be thankful to those big yellow cabs for giving me so many memories:

the lorry drivers brew; tuna and red sauce sandwiches; the smell of the lorry; the fear of slaters; for giving me a piece of home when I was away; and most importantly the time I got to spend with my dad and the everlasting memories.

All things must come to an end but that's what memories are for.

