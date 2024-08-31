Letter: I have witnessed first-hand the consequences of the conflict - flatten Maze and forget it ever even existed

The call for a museum at the Maze site has been reignited. However, ​I dedicated my time to steering young men away from the path that leads to prison, writes Cllr Russell Watton

I read with great interest Owen Polley’s article in the News Letter regarding the former Maze Prison (Maze jail is reminder of terror and should be ground into dirt, August 26).

It appears that the republican movement has once again revived the call for a museum at the Maze site.

However, it seems that this proposed museum would function more as a republican shrine, glorifying a particular narrative while ignoring the broader historical context.

Letter to the editor

Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan compares the Maze to the Crumlin Road Gaol, stating: “There is a story to be told.”

To present the site as anything less than a stark reminder of the violence and suffering endured by many would be a disservice to all who were affected.

Having spent 11 years incarcerated in the Maze myself, I have witnessed first-hand the consequences of the conflict and have dedicated my time as a councillor to steering young men away from the path that leads to prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would also be misguided to offer a trade-off, such as saying, “You can’t have Casement Park, but we’ll give you the Maze.”

To echo the sentiment of the late David Ervine, “Bring in the bulldozers, flatten it, and forget it even stood.”