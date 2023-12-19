All Sections
Letter: I hope deal between Jeffrey Donaldson and Rishi Sunak sorts our place in the UK

A letter from David Barbour:
By Letters
Published 19th Dec 2023, 02:16 GMT
Dare I hope that the deal between Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and our prime minister will resolve all doubts about our United Kingdom status, if and when we are granted full access to the UK market, and that we will not find ourselves lacking in some other aspect of full citizenship?

This part of our kingdom has suffered grotesquely for many years from enemies within and without.

David Barbour, Coleraine

