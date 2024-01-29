Letter: I hope DUP meets its seven tests rather than is wooed by offers of money

The allegation that unionists can be bought and sold is again rife. This stereotype re-emerges when money is again tied to a DUP deal

I watch with interest the unfolding political dilemma around the Northern Ireland Protocol and would like to make some observations.

The EU continues to take the line that the Northern Ireland Protocol is entirely unaltered and that the Windsor Framework did not change it. So we must take all similar statements around the current negotiations with a pinch of salt.

There are ample avenues to make significant changes whilst maintaining this line.

Letters to editor

The EU can change other laws, the UK-EU Joint Committee can make changes ie it could deem all goods staying in NI as not at risk and able to use the green lane. Or the UK government could guarantee it will not oerride the so called Stormont brake. So I remain open to persuasion if the DUP obtain a good deal. However the recent leaks in the media do not sound promising and at best point to elements of previous deals with Boris Johnson (Stormont veto) and Theresa May(UK alignment with the EU).

I am mindful that the UK promised an Independent Review of the Protocol if the Assembly (or alternative) vote on Articles 5-10 of the Protocol later this year fails to get cross community support. This will be tasked to find recommendations that can command cross community support. They have also promised to take this report to the Joint Committee.

Should the DUP return to the assembly with a sub par deal are they going to try and ride two horses?

Surely the review will carry far more weight if the institutions remain collapsed? And the indications would appear to be that a Labour government would be amenable to the likely recommendations – closer alignment, an SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary) deal and something close to single market and customs union membership albeit Labour will avoid calling it that.

With Sir Jeffrey Donaldson recently arguing in the House of Commons that devolution is a bulwark against Westminster governments it is highly concerning that certain media outlets have reported that the DUP deal includes Stormont officials answering to Whitehall rather than Stormont for their role in implementing the sea border. Fig leaf does not cover it.

Gie fools their silks, and knaves their wine;A Man’s a Man for a’ that:For a’ that, and a’ that,Their tinsel show, an’ a’ that;The honest man, tho’ e’er sae poor,Is king o’ men for a’ that.

The allegation that unionists can be bought and sold is again rife. This stereotype re-emerges when money is again tied to a DUP deal, when previous DUP requests are being implemented (Lord Hay's passport) and when there is speculation about offers to wavering politicians, such as the Belfast Telegraph reporting that Edwin Poots has been promised a ministerial or speaker of the house role.

To further quote Rabbie Burns:

Thro' many warlike ages, Is wrought now by a coward few

For hireling traitor's wages …

We're bought and sold for English gold – Such a parcel of rogues in a nation.

I hope that there is no need to worry about the financial aspect of any deal and that the agreement meets the DUP’s seven tests.