Letter: I hope the TUV have better luck in their pact than the DUP did in theirs

Letters to editor

Let us hope that the Ulster Unionists in the TUV have better luck with the Reform Party than Arlene Foster and the DUP had with Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

Now that the Tories have betrayed the English working class by mass immigration there is a new opportunity for us all, the opportunity of betrayal.

Not even we English can trust the Brits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...