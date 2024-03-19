Letter: I hope the TUV have better luck in their pact than the DUP did in theirs
A letter from Dr Gerald Morgan:
Let us hope that the Ulster Unionists in the TUV have better luck with the Reform Party than Arlene Foster and the DUP had with Theresa May and Boris Johnson.
Now that the Tories have betrayed the English working class by mass immigration there is a new opportunity for us all, the opportunity of betrayal.
Not even we English can trust the Brits.
Dr Gerald Morgan, Founder, English Parliamentary Party, Dublin 4