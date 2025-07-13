Letter: I left the Alliance Party in disgust at the party's stance on abortion
Rev Gordon Dane (Double standards of Alliance Party on harming of children, June 27) flags up concern about the failure of the Alliance Party to oppose abortion.
I cancelled my Alliance Party membership in disgust on account of the party's failure to support the pro-life cause.
Voters should ask Alliance canvassers what they make of NHS website's Dating Scan of the unborn human at three months, or ask them about the content of this online film – '12 weeks pregnancy ultrasound (video) Dra Larissa Medeiros' – showing the moving and living unborn human in the womb at around three months.
Have some people cancelled planned abortions after seeing their living child on ultrasound? It is easy to understand why this happens after observing film footage of the 12-week scan.
James Hardy, Belfast BT5