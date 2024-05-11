Letter: I often disagree with Jim Allister but he articulates his views in a polite and rigorous way
A letter from Eoin Mac Cormaic:
Fionnbharr Rodger's comments on Jim Allister's views of any All Ireland forum are puerile and well off the mark (‘Giving no credence to all-Ireland event,’ May 8).
Even though I disagree with many of Mr Allister's views, they are always articulated in a polite and rigorous manner.
When it came to speaking about his strident opposition to 'Acht na Gaeilge' he could still acknowledge his respect for the fluency in Irish of his political opponents Patsy McGlone and Bríd Rodgers.
Is Mise, Eoin Mac Cormaic, Port Na Binn Uaine