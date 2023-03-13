News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Letter: I trust that extremist investigators managed to grasp CS Lewis' real message as they pored over his work

A letter from Cliff Cardwell:

By Letters
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Letters to editor
Letters to editor
Letters to editor

So the Home Office anti-terrorism unit has been critically picking through the works of our nation's literary giant Clive Staples Lewis - more affectionately known here in his home country and elsewhere as CS Lewis (‘CS Lewis: Home Office Prevent anti-terrorism RICU unit flags up fairytale author as potential sign of far-right extremism,’ March 11, see link below).

It seems they claim to have identified a link between Lewis' masterpieces such as Narnia and far-right terrorism.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I trust that the investigators managed to grasp Lewis' real message as they pored over his work.

Just as she did with woke police officers who disliked the truth preached by street preachers, the Home Secretary Suella Braverman needs to call in those charged with protecting the nation from terrorism to ensure they understand their task.

Most Popular

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry

CS Lewis: Home Office Prevent anti-terrorism RICU unit flags up fairytale author as potential sign of far-right extremism

Suella BravermanHome Office