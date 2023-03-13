Letter: I trust that extremist investigators managed to grasp CS Lewis' real message as they pored over his work

Letters to editor

So the Home Office anti-terrorism unit has been critically picking through the works of our nation's literary giant Clive Staples Lewis - more affectionately known here in his home country and elsewhere as CS Lewis (‘CS Lewis: Home Office Prevent anti-terrorism RICU unit flags up fairytale author as potential sign of far-right extremism,’ March 11, see link below).

It seems they claim to have identified a link between Lewis' masterpieces such as Narnia and far-right terrorism.

I trust that the investigators managed to grasp Lewis' real message as they pored over his work.

Just as she did with woke police officers who disliked the truth preached by street preachers, the Home Secretary Suella Braverman needs to call in those charged with protecting the nation from terrorism to ensure they understand their task.