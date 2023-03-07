Letters to editor

Many comments have been made recently regarding the female soldiers of the Ulster Defence Regiment, affectionately known as ‘Greenfinches’.

Some of the commentators may not be best qualified to offer a credible opinion, being barely old enough to remember the immense contribution these courageous ladies made in pursuit of lasting peace in our country. Some others may not choose to recognise their largely exemplary service.

I have been privileged to work alongside the Greenfinches. These ladies were as well trained as their male counterparts and provided the ability to search females and children, thus ensuring more efficient security checks for the community. Although trained in weapons handling, they did not carry weapons on the ground. They did, of course face all the risks of operational duty, as did the men.

Also trained, sometimes to an advanced level, in first aid, the Greenfinches would treat casualties regardless of background, be it because of road traffic accidents or indeed terrorist activity or whatever.

Having had first hand experience of working with these highly trained and extremely courageous ladies, I believe their huge contribution deserves to be recognised by the beneficiaries of their selfless professional service.