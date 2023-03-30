News you can trust since 1737
Letter: I was proud to wear uniform of RUC GC and welcome national newspaper's apology

A letter from Ross M Hussey

By Letters
Published 31st Mar 2023, 00:01 BST- 1 min read
I welcome the apology in the Daily Mirror for their recent editorial (Paper apologises over RUC attack, News Letter, March 29, 2023). The editor needed to be “called out” for such an insult to what was the finest police service in the western world.

In the editorial, which was based on the review of the Metropolitan Police, the editor referred to the “discredited Royal Ulster Constabulary”. This reference seemed to be leaning towards the Irish republican narrative on the history of Northern Ireland.

The Mirror editor should know that over 300 officers, male and female, were slaughtered by terrorists. They should know thousands of RUC officers were injured in the execution of their duty by bombs, petrol bombs, bricks, guns etc and whilst at their home, socialising or even place of worship.

Anyone who reads anything on the history of the RUC will learn that it was corporately awarded the George Cross, the highest civilian award available in the UK, by the Queen in 1999; the RUC was uniquely awarded a service medal from 1985; 16 George Medals; 103 Queen's Gallantry Medals; 111 Queen's commendations for bravery; and 69 Queen's Police Medals, not to mention the BEMs, MBEs, OBEs, CBEs and knighthoods awarded to chief constables.

The Mirror has now recognised the bravery of RUC officers. I, along with many others, was proud to wear the uniform of the Royal Ulster Constabulary GC.

Ross M Hussey

Chairman RUCGC Association Omagh Branch

